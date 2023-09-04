Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, September 4: Abhi and Akshara recall their past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update,4th September 2023: The Episode starts with Akshara clapping for Abhi and telling him that she will show him how to sing from the heart. She sings Dil Ki Bandhi and ends up recalling her memories with Abhi. Abhi gets worried about the past coming in front of his eyes. The competition goes on with Abhi and Abhir tensed about the results. Akshara and Manjiri tease them that they should win a trophy for comedy and ask them to sing well on the stage. They both take their mother’s blessings and get on the stage to perform.

The light goes off halting the competition and Akshara comes up with an idea to bring back the electricity. She connects the car’s battery with the speakers and brings the power back. Abhi and Abhir dedicate their performances to their respective mothers. Abhi sings a song and later they dance to the song Illahi. Abhi gets happy seeing them perform together. The host declares Abhi and Abhir as the winners of the competition and they get the trophy. Abhi gives a special thanks to Ruhi while Manjiri clicks pictures with them. Akshara teases them to give her credit as their teacher as in the morning they both were anxious about their performance. Abhi jokes that he worked hard but Akshara continues teasing him. The trophy falls down and she tries to pick it up. Abhi sees a car speeding and pulls her back telling her she has a habit of risking her life for others. He mistakenly tells about the 6-year-old incident of Neil’s death which leaves Akshara shocked.

She tells him that they lost Neil 6 years back but he still kept this in his heart and she was crazy to think that they are finally moving on. Akshara tells him that nothing can change between them and leaves crying over his bitter words. Abhi feels sorry to become the reason for her pain again. The next morning everyone prepares for Janmashtami while Kairav asks Abhir and Ruhi to dress up as Radha and Krishna. Mahima asks Parth to mail her Joshi’s reports but he rudely tells her to get them from the new JD. Later Abhi tries to apologise to Akshara but she tells him that he still taunts her on old things.

