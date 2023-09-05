Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, September 5: Akshara stopped from doing Janmashtami Puja

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update 5th September 2023: The Episode starts with Akshara smiling after seeing Manjiri spending time with Abhir and Ruhi. Akshara tries to hold the plate in Janmashtami puja but a lady asks her to go and set the mattresses instead. Shefali jokes with Abhi for fighting with Akshara and he always repeats this behavior. Abhi tells how this keeps happening to him and he brought up the 6-year-old incident in front of Akshara. Shefali asks him to speak to Akshara regarding this matter.

Later, Akshara makes the thali but the lady asks her to take some rest. Suwarna asks Akshara to open the Jhanki but the lady stops her as a widow cannot touch the Jhanki. Akshara tells her that it is not written in a Ved or Granth and if it is written she would not come for the Puja. She further says it is a sin to think that a wife has no identity after her husband’s death and one must support the truth. The lady tells her that they might not be lawyers like her but they will follow the rules of the society. Akshara tells her that the rules should not be different for women and she is a widow but she is not dead and she will live for her son and family. She further says that she does not want to be around sinners and will perform her puja separately. The family supports her against the people.

Suwarna asks Akshara to pull the curtains of the gods while Kairav bashes a man for questioning Akshara. Abhi and Arohi say they are wasting time by explaining to such people while Abhir asks them to go back to school and learn something. The lady taunts Abhir for being rude but Surekha supports Abhir. Akshara tries to leave and Abhir suggests everyone to come home to celebrate Janmashtami. A man in the crowd suggests Akshara to watch the Puja from a distance but Manish shuts him up. Manish decides to leave but Akshara stops him and he tells her that they cannot see her getting insulted. Later, Akshara tries to leave but Abhi takes her to the puja, The curtains pull down and everyone prays to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Abhir tells God does not see his mother's hand so the curtains are opened by her hand. The women apologise to Akshara and asks her to do the aarti. Akshara performs the aarti and prays for her family’s happiness.

