Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, September 6: Abhi and Parth's argument over division

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update 6th September 2023: The episode starts with everyone enjoying Janmashtami Puja. Abhi apologizes to Akshara and tells her that he was not taunting her about the past. Akshara leaves while Muskaan asks Kairav how long he will remain angry with her. They get into an argument and Kairav tells her she needs to stop suspecting him and they have to work on their marriage. Abhi plays the dhol and Akshara spots broken pieces of glass on the ground. She screams Abhi’s name and pulls him aside while Abhi turns around to see the broken glass.

The next morning, Aarohi and Shefali call for the kids. Parth tells Mahima that he cannot fake smiling when she does not care about his happiness. He argues with Mahima and Anand while they defend Abhi. She tells Parth that Abhi has improved a lot and everyone really respects him. Parth taunts her for defending Abhi while Anand tells him that Abhi is his brother. Anand further tells Parth that he has Shivu’s responsibility while the latter tells him that even Abhi has Abhir and Ruhi’s responsibility. Mahima clearly tells him that he can ask for anything except the MD position. He shocks everyone by telling that he wants a division and a right over everything he deserves. Mahima slaps him while Abhi and Manjiri enter. He asks Parth if he really wants division and he says as he is tired of repeatedly proving himself so he now wants the control in his hands. Manjiri lashes out at Parth.

Take a look at the promo of the show

She tells him that the family has forgiven his 100 mistakes and he should be ashamed of leaving them behind. Later, Arohi informs Akshara about Parth’s demand for division. Aarohi tells her they would not be able to visit her today. Abhi tells Parth that he can become the MD next time while Parth asks him to stop pretending he is not happy. Shefali defends Abhi while Abhi gives Parth 6 months time to convince everyone that he will resign from the MD position. Manjiri tries to stop Abhi while Parth curses Abhi that one day he will lose everything. Abhi gets angry with him while Mahima asks Parth to prove himself and everyone decides to go for the Janmashtami function. Later, everyone starts the celebration while Akshara and Ruhi challenge Abhi and Kairav to break the dahi handi.

This episode has been watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 EXCLUSIVE: Did Amitabh Bachchan give any advice to first crorepati Jaskaran Singh?