Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat feels awkward acting as Kartik’s wife

In today’s episode, Sirat tells Kartik that the way he lied to everyone about their wedding is wrong. She says that it is not easy to stay in the house being his wife as she is feeling awkward and has only thought about Ranveer being her husband. Kartik tells her to recall about contract marriage which they had planned to fool everyone.

Sirat tells Kartik that time was different back then as she was single and Goenka did not hate her and also tells him that his family blames her for everything bad. Kartik asks Sirat to bear the lie until she wins Nationals and gets everything fixed. Suddenly, Kairav interrupts and confronts Kartik about his wedding with Sirat.

Later, Kairav gets happy and hugs Sirat and thanks Kartik for giving him surprise. Sirat feels weird and decides to run away from the house, but Kartik stops her. At night, Kartik tells Sirat to sleep on the bed as he decides to sleep on the couch. Kairav comes inside the room and asks Sirat to sleep with him. Later, Kairav demands to sleep with Kartik and Sirat on their bed which makes Sirat feel awkward, but Kartik tells her to adjust as he cannot deny Kairav.

On the other hand, Manish is livid at Kartik for forcefully including Sirat in their family as his daughter in law. Further, he adds that Kartik’s presence does not bother him anymore as he did not consider any of the family members before marrying Sirat. Meanwhile, Sirat tells Kartik that she will soon reveal the truth as she cannot deal with the blames and allegations anymore.