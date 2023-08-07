Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain August 7 episode shows Abhinav being showered with love by his family on his birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th August written update: The episode starts with the Abhinav being grateful to everyone for coming over to lunch. Abhir announces that it is his Papa’s birthday so everyone must share the best moments shared with him. Manish likes the idea but Abhinab starts to feel embarrassed. Aarohi asks him to get used to the attention while Abhi asks Manish to start the game. Manish tells that he became Abhinav’s fan ever since he met him. Kairav tells that he had fought with Akshara but because of Abhinav, their relations have improved. Manjiri tells how Abhinav always showed respect towards her and she will try to become his best bua. Ruhi tells that when Poppy was in the hospital Abhinav gave her love which was her best moment with him.

Surekha tells that when they were in Kasauli, Abhinav had come to repair her fan but he only wanted love and respect from her instead of money. Later Abhimanyu tells that he did not have any special moments with Abhinav but he only remembers how he served him homemade food on their first meeting. Abhir and Ruhi ask everyone to not get emotional and that they will make new memories now. Akshara sings a song for Abhinav and they dance together with Abhir joining them. Abhimanyu hugs Abhinav as well while Manjiri feels it is not easy for him after losing Abhir. Later the kids plan a surprise for Abhinav but Abhimanyu he has some work with him. Abhinav falls while trying to remove Akshara’s dupatta from his watch but everyone holds him.

Take a look at the promo of the show

Abhimanyu and Abhinav reach a cliff where the former shows him where alcohol is made in Kasauli. The two start to have drinks and Abhinav tells he gets scolded by Akshara every day. Abhimanyu feels something wrong happens whenever they drink together but Abhinav asks him to relax. On the other Akshara wears Abhinav’s favorite dress and dresses up like his bride addressing herself as Mrs Akshara Abhinav Sharma in front of the mirror. She calls Abhinav a good person and how she is lucky to have him.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, the audience will witness Abhinav’s tragic death. In the new promo, Abhinav falls off the cliff with Abhimanyu fails to save him leaving Akshara shocked. Will Abhimanyu-Akshara re-unite for Abhir or will Akshara blame Abhimanyu?

