Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 8, 2020: Abir gets to know the truth about Meenakshi

Kuhu helps Mishti to cheer up & move on. She talks to Abir for his bad behaviour against Mishti for meeting Parul. Later, Abir knows lot of shocking news about the party.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has come up with Mishti’s (Rhea Sharma) roka in which Meenakshi tries to bear the expenses, so that she can show her richness while Parul knows Meenakshi has no emotions for Mishti and she can’t buy her happiness by spending money. She thinks to bring Abir’s (Shaheer Sheikh) life on track & not let him suffer like Kunal as she knows how Meenakshi ruined his sons’ life. And decides to meet Mishti.

Jasmeet feels that anyone doesn’t need to ask something from her, as no one asked her wish for her son’s alliance while Vishamber apologizes to her & asked to accept Mishti. Jasmeet thinks about Nishant (Vatsal Seth) that he is not enough sensible to understand that Mishti doesn’t love him but still agrees. Mishti thinks about Abir & feels failed for her love. Abir tries to forget Mishti and thinks about her rude letter while finds Parul apologizing to Mishti.

Mishti tells Abir that she don’t want any connection between them & feels hurt. Abir collects Nanu’s medicines from the hospital & sees Nishant there. He learns about Nishant’s drug addiction & party incident. On the other side Kuhu cheers up Mishti in her own style when she finds her crying. She tolds her that now she is marrying to Nishant so she should stay away fro Abir. She tells her about Abir’s behavior when Parul called her, but Mishti refuses to meet her. Kuhu feels bad for Mishti. On the other side Nishant’s car breaks down for which Abir offer him help & ask about his health conditions.

Mishti thinks to not stay in the past anymore and move on in life. She felt that she was wrong to think about Abir as his happiness. Kuhu questions Abir for his bad behavior against Mishti and tell him not to hurt her like Kunal does. She also told him that Meenakshi does wrong involving Nishant in the queue.

After learning Kunal’s mistake Abir was in a shock about Kunal being so insensitive. He also knows about swapping up of letters and cheated by his mother again.

