Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke August 1, 2019 Written Update: Mishti makes a bold move

In today’s episode, Meenakshi is adamant on not letting Mishti confess her love to Abir, so she threatens to not let Kunal get married to Kuhu. She gives Mishti and ultimatum to decide if she wants to be with Abir or break her sister’s marriage. Meanwhile, Abir leaves from the Sangeet looking for Mishti. He finds her and apologises to her for being late. Mishti tries to avoid Abir and walks away.

Meenakshi and Kunal try to plot against Mishti considering she’s stubborn and won’t let go of Abir so easily. Meanwhile, Rajshri sees Mishti back and asks her where she was for so long. Mishti makes an excuse by saying that she had some work at the NGO and leaves. Later, Yashpal requests for Kuhu’s horoscope from Vishwambhar for a ritual. This leaves Varsha really tensed and she discusses with Vishwambar that her name is not in Kuhu’s horoscope as her mother. Mishti is still worried about what to do and accidentally collides with Parul. She asks Mishti if she's okay. Abir catches up with Mishti and stops her.

After Parul leaves, he asks her what is really bothering her and why had she called him to meet outside. She avoids telling him the truth and pretends that she has a mild headache and just wanted to get some fresh air. She also tells him that she is worried that she might become the reason for breaking up Kunal and Kuhu’s marriage. Abir consoles her by saying that it depends on the people who love each other to sustain their relationship. Meanwhile, Varsha and Rajshri are arguing whether they should tell the truth to the Rajvansh family. Varsha thinks that Meenakshi would immediately cancel the marriage if she finds out the truth so she suggests that they make Kuhu a fake horoscope. Rajshri is against lying to the Rajvansh family as it might cause Kuhu troubles in future. As Varsha approaches Vishwambhar to talk to him, Mishti requests for everyone’s attention in the hall. She goes on to confess her love for Abir. She says that she fell in love with Abir during the courtship period that she had requested before marrying Kunal and she believes that he is the right partner for her. Even Abir confesses that he loves Mishti in front of everybody. Both the families are left shocked at their confessions.

Credits :Pinkvilla

