Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 9, 2020: Abir gets irked at Kunal

Abir starts thinking about how Mishti tried to make him understand but he didn't heard. He gets angry on Kunal for doing such a thing that can take anyone's life to risk.

The episode starts with Abir thinking about Mishti & imagining her around him. She comes towards him & asks how did he called her selfish, he is the one who always understands her then how he can think she can do such thing. Abir replies her that he had made many mistakes but Mishti says no, there is just one mistake that you believed Kunal blindly. Kunal hasn’t tell you the truth & you also didn’t tried to find out.

Every elder brother’s duty is to protect younger brother but because of this, I got punished & she disappeared. Abir started crying thinking Kunal didn’t told him the truth so he blamed Mishti.

Rajshri comes to Mishti’ room to check her that she didn’t ran away again & find her standing in the balcony. She says I was afraid… But Mishti promises her that she will not be scared or run away from here & hugged her.

Jugnu tells Kunal that Meenakshi may be coming back. Kunal tries to find out whether Meenakshi already knew about Nishant’s drug addiction. Jugnu tells about Meenakshi’s arrival. Kunal ask her that she already knew about Nishant’s addiction then why did she did this with him. Meenakshi says that she just wants to protect Abir & family, But Kunal stops her.

Nishant tells Mishti to have a compatibility test, which will be a fun. He asks Rajshri by winking her then she said that she has changed the dresses. Nannu & Mishti failed in choosing the clothes. Vishamber says they both are different from each other but look good together. Nannu asked Mishti to sit with him for some time, he says he is not understanding what to say for which Mishti said that Kuhu was right about their failure, then they had a moment together in which Nannu says that he doesn’t want Mishti to change.

Kunal & Abir had a conversation in which Abir asked him that how much he loves him at which he replied him that he loves him a lot. Abir said that like you married Kuhu because I said & you will do it again, Kunal tells him that he will not do anything wrong now. Abir asked him that he didn’t done anything wrong then why he was worried in the party, he asked about his wife but Kunal replied that he has no idea about her, at which Abir taunts him that you didn’t even focused on his wife’s unwell brother & Kunal again said him no. Abir shouts on Kunal that he can’t be his brother, He hates Mishti but why he had put someone else life on stake.

Meenakshi defends kunal but Abir said he is same like his mother who raised her. Kunal can’t be my Nanko, he broked my trust. Abir says Kunal even didn’t have a thought about apologizing to Nishant, he is not my brother. He leaves from there & Kunal started crying.

Abir sees some paper which are burnt, he picked one in which it was written yours Mishti, after which he realized that he has read the wrong letter, Mishti came to tell him that she is mine. He realized that it was Meenakshi who did this & show ends with Abir crying.

