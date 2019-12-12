Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 12, 2019 Written Update: Abir risks his life for Mishti

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir goes to find Mishti in the forest while the forest catches fire. Meanwhile, Kuhu has an allergic reaction and Kunal feels guilty about her condition.

In today’s episode, Kuhu comes to apologise to Kunal and keeps on blabbering about how she cannot control Mishti. To make her stop talking, Kunal puts an energy bar into her mouth. He tells her that he was just going to ask her if she wants coffee and she assumed that he was going to argue with her. Later, Abir gets worried about Mishti. Mishti gets hurt as she falls down the ditch and yells out Abir’s name. Abir senses that Mishti might be in some trouble. He goes to find her without caring about what she would think. Meanwhile, Kuhu and Kunal sit in the lobby and Nishant arrives there. He sees that Kuhu’s face was turning red and asks her what’s wrong. Kuhu sees her face in her phone camera and begins to choke. Kunal and Nishant get tensed and Kuhu collapses on the couch. They rush her to the hospital. Night turns into day and Abir sees some villagemen running from the forest. They tell him that there’s a fire in the forest and it’s spreading fast.

Abir risks it and runs to find Mishti in the jungle. Meanwhile, Meenakshi calls a matchmaker up to find out the details of some girls so that she can fix Abir’s marriage soon. Abir tracks Mishti’s phone but he realises that it has been turned off 20-minutes ago. He finds Mishti’s phone near the bridge and looks around. He finds her lying in the ditch below the bridge. He calls out to her and she wakes up. She asks him to leave but Abir throws a branch for her to climb upwards. Mishti couldn’t get up as she had gotten hurt badly. She tries to climb up but falls as the branch breaks and gets hurt again. She asks Abir to leave and call for help. For a while, Mishti thinks that he left but Abir comes back with a stronger branch. He ties it to the tree and decides to climb down alto bring Mishti up. Mishti tries to stop him but Abir climbs into the ditch.

Meanwhile, the doctor tells Nishant and Kunal that Kuhu had an allergic reaction. Kunal tells him that she ate an energy bar which had almonds, walnut and raisins. Nishant tells him that Kuhu is allergic to walnuts and berates him for not knowing what Kuhu is allergic to even after being married for so many months. Kunal feels bad as Kuhu could’ve choked and died. Abir apologises to Mishti for getting close to her last night. He asks her to come along with him as it’s the only way to escape. He gets her up by holding her hand. He asks her to not let go of him as they climb. Mishti thinks that she never let him go anyway. Abir feels like she said something. Later, he asks her to remember this moment of struggle when she feels like venturing in the jungle next time. Meanwhile, Kunal sits besides Kuhu and holds her hand. He calls the nurse as he realises that she has a fever. The nurse asks him to come along as they will have to cold compress Kuhu to get her fever down. Kuhu reaches out her hand for Kunal but he had left with the nurse. She gets disappointed and thinks he would never be by her side as he hates her. Later, Kunal does the cold compress on Kuhu and stays by her side as she holds his hand while sleeping. As Mishti and Abir a little, Mishti screams as she sees the forest fire and both of them fall. She faints after a while because of the smoke. Abir panics and tries to wake her up. He asks her to tell him how much she hates him and how he left their story incomplete. Mishti wakes up a little but faints again. Abir gets tensed as Mishti becomes unconscious.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More