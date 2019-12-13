Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 13, 2019 Written Update: Nishant saves Abir and Mishti

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti gets severely injured as she saves Abir from a falling log. Later, Meenakshi and Parul see Abir and Mishti on the news.

In today’s episode, Abir tries to wake up Mishti by talking to her. He tells her that he loves her. He expresses how it bothers him when someone else makes her laugh and how she affects him. As Abir cries for Mishti and a teardrop falls on her face. She regains consciousness. She wakes up coughing and apologises to Abir for getting him in trouble. Soon, a log on fire rolls over the ditch and stops there. Mishti gets scared as they log might fall on them and hurt them. Abir holds her close to him ands assures her that he will not let her get hurt. He prays to god for a miracle. Meanwhile, Parul lights a lamp for Abir and asks god to bless him as he is in a lot of misery. Suddenly, the climate changes and it begins to rain. Abir and Mishti see that the rain doused the fire on the log and in the jungle. Rajshri and Shaurya see that the news channels are telecasting about a forest fire and two people getting stuck in the jungle. She gets worried as the place where Nishant and Mishti have gone is nearby. She asks Shaurya to call the children.

Nishant sees the news and realises that Mishti hadn’t replied to his message. He tries to call her but finds he phone switched off. He gets worried about Mishti as she might’ve gone to the jungle despite him asking her not to. He begins to fidget with some chips on his hand and one of them falls. Kunal picks it up and gives it to him. Nishant asks Kunal to be with Kuhu while he tries to contact Mishti as she has no one idea that they’re in the hospital. Kunal asks him to inform Abir too as his phone is unreachable as well. Nishant gets tensed as he feels like Mishti and Abir are at risk because of his plan. As Shaurya calls Nishant, he assures them that everything here is okay and they all aren’t picking up calls as they’re working. Then he calls up Khushi to find out if Mishti returned to the hotel. She tells him that she hadn’t returned and also informs him that the guard said Abir went to the jungle looking for Mishti.

Later, Abir tells Mishti that he knows she hates him. Meanwhile, Meenakshi tells Parul that she has seen a girl for Abir’s marriage. Parul gets worried as Meenkashi might force Abir again and threaten him. Mishti tells Abir that he should go and call someone to help them. Abir says that if he had to leave he would’ve already left. Mishti sees a log that is about to fall on Abir and to save him she gets int he way of it. The log hits Mishti on her head and her forehead starts bleeding. Abir panics as he sees Mishti injured. Soon, Nidhi comes to inform Meenakshi and Parul that the place that Abir and Kunal have gone too has caught a forest fire and a cyclone. They turn on the TV and see the news about the fire and cyclone. The reporter also mentions about two people getting stuck in the forest. Meanwhile, Kuhu holds Kunal’s hand and pleads him not to leave. Kunal assures her that he will not leave her but Kuhu thinks he’s lying as always. Kunal feels bad for Kuhu and sits besides her and comforts her with tears in his eyes. Nishant reaches with the police and fire brigade there. He finds Abir and Mishti and help them to come up. Mishti doesn’t leave Abir’s hand as she gets unconscious and they decide to bring them both up together. Parul sees Abir and Mishti on the news while Meenakshi was trying to call Kunal. She quickly switched the TV off and asks Meenakshi to calm down. She goes to get her medicines and takes the remote with her. But later Meenakshi turns the TV on using the switch and sees Abir with Mishti.

