Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 16, 2019 Written Update: Meenakshi reaches the hospital

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meenakshi finds out about Abir and Mishti and reaches the hospital. Meanwhile, misunderstandings develop between Kuhu and Kunal while Nishant feels guilty for putting Mishti in danger.

In today’s episode, Abir and Mishti get taken to the hospital together as they don’t stop holding hands even after being unconscious. Meanwhile, as Meenakshi finds out that Abir is with Mishti she gets worried about her returning in Abir’s life and tearing her family apart. Parul gets Meenakshi her medicines and Meenkashi had turned off the TV by then. Parul thinks that Meenakshi doesn’t know about Abir and Mishti and shouldn’t find out about them at any cost. As Kunal sleeps by Kuhu’s side, Meenakshi calls him. She tells him about Abir and asks him why did both of them lie to her. Kunal gets baffled to hear that Abir was stuck in a ditch all night while there was a forest fire and a cyclone. He also gets shocked to hear that Meenakshi knows about Mishti being with them. He doesn’t respond to her about her question but runs off to see Abir. He tells the nurse that if Kuhu wakes up ask her to wait for him.

Meanwhile, Jasmeet calls the resort and finds out that Mishti has gone missing and Nishant has not returned since last night. Kunal sees Abir in another room but the police take him outside as the doctor had to treat Abir. Abir regains consciousness and asks about Mishti. Meanwhile, Kuhu regains consciousness and when she asks the doctor about Kunal she tells her that there was nobody by her side when she came in the hospital. Kuhu gets upset and thinks that Kunal would never be with her and asks the doctor to discharge her and not wait for Kunal. Vishambhar calls Kuhu as the family gets worried and Kuhu feels worse as they ask about Mishti and not her. She tells them that everyone is fine. Vishambhar also asks her about herself and Kuhu’s says she’s fine.

Abir, Nishant, Kuhu and Kunal feel upset as a lot of misunderstandings and problems surround them. Soon, Abir goes to see Mishti and she holds his hand. She doesn’t let him go. He fears that someone might see her holding his hand. Nishant remembers how he suggested Mishti to go to the jungle so that Abir comes to find her without thinking about her safety. Rajshri calls him up to find out what’s happening and he lies to her about them being caught up in work. She asks him to come home and not work so much. Kunal finds out that Kuhu took the discharge and left without him. He misunderstands the situation as he thinks Kuhu didn’t value that he spent so much time besides her. Abir thinks that Mishti is unconscious and asks her why did she go into the forest, what if something would’ve happened to her. Mishti wakes up and asks him why did he venture in the jungle to find her and risked his life. She demands answers from him. Soon the doctor comes and asks him to call Abir. Abir tells her that he is Abir and he is with Mishti. Meenakshi peeks through the door and sees them together.

