Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 17, 2019 Written Update: Nishant begins to feel something for Mishti

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nishant realises that he isn’t happy for Mishti even though she is her best friend. He gets perplexed about his feelings for her.

In today’s episode, Mishti refuses to take an injection and Abir asks her to not put his efforts for saving her in vain. Meenakshi watches them through the door and closes it and leaves. Abir feels like there was someone at the door and goes to see outside but doesn’t see Meenakshi as she leaves. Meanwhile, Kunal sees Kuhu not taking his call and leaving the hospital without him. He misunderstands her and thinks she does not appreciate him staying by her side all the time she was admitted. As a doctor comes to check Abir, he imagines her to be Mishti and gets mesmerised by her. Later, Nishant goes to meet Mishti and she plays and dances with him. She pretends to be a doctor and checks his heartbeat. She happily tells him that it has been proved that she was right about Abir. She thanks him for helping her so much. Nishant goes outside and wonders why he isn’t feeling happy for Mishti when all this while he was doing all of this for her.

Abir wonders if he should confess to Mishti as she is now with someone else. He realises that Mishti was calling out to him even when she was unconscious. He decides to tell Mishti that he still loves him and if she tells him that she doesn’t need him then he will see about it later. He goes to Mishti’s room and Mishti realises that Abir has come to talk to her as she sits on the bed facing the other direction. But before he says anything, Kunal comes and hugs him. He apologises to him for not being aware that he was suffering in the forest all night. Abir asks him not to feel guilty about it. Kunal and Abir as Kunal asks him to go to his room and rest. Even though Abir didn’t say anything to Mishti, she understood that he had come to talk to her. She feels happy as it confirms that Abir still loves her.

Meanwhile, Laxman tells Meenakshi that Nishant’s surname is Maheshwari and before approaching Abir for their deal he incurred a loss by cancelling a deal with an American company. He also has just made Mishti his partner. Meenakshi feels like Nishant is trying to trap Abir. She decides to not spare them. Later, Mishti tells Nishant that she loves hospitals because the first time she realised she loves Abir was in a hospital and today Abir was almost about to confess his love to her here. Nishant says that he hates hospitals and asks Mishti to promise him to never come here again. Later, Kunal tells Abir that he was in the hospital all night because Kuhu had an allergic reaction. Abir tells him that he wants to meet Kuhu and leaves. Mishti and Nishant realise that Kunal and Abir have left and Kuhu had already taken a discharge. Kuhu comes home and Nidhi gets worried as she sees her having some medicine. Meenakshi also comes there and sees that even Kuhu is not telling her about Mishti. She also feels bad for scolding Kunal as Kuhu informs her that they were in the hospital because she had an allergic reaction. Mishti and Nishant get home but stand outside and talk. Mishti asks him to go and see Abir as she cannot and Nishant turns around to leave. Mishti holds his hand and stops him. Nishant begins to feel something for Mishti as she holds his hand and hugs him when he tells her that he lied to Rajshri and didn’t tell the family anything. She tells him that Abir didn’t leave without informing her. She just understood him. Nishant gets annoyed when she calls him Nannu again and says that he hates Nannu. Mishti hugs him and says that she loves him. Nishant gets perplexed about his feelings for Mishti. Mishti tells Nishant that they day he understands why she calls her Nannu and realises that she doesn’t do it to annoy him, he will understand the kind of love she is in.

Credits :Pinkvilla

