Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 19, 2019 Written Update: Kunal takes a wrong step to gain Meenakshi’s trust

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir surprises Mishti with some balloons. Later, Meenakshi asks Kunal to mix alcohol in Nishant’s drink to find out the truth about him and Mishti.

In today’s episode, Abir asks Kunal if he’s hiding something from him. He asks him if Meenakshi has threatened him to do something then he can confide in him. Kunal wonders what he should tell Abir. He lies to Abir and says that Meenakshi was just concerned about what happened at the offipsite because of the forest fire and cyclone. Meanwhile, Mishti talks to lord Krishna and worries what would happen if her family found out that she did all of this for Abir. Vishambhar comes to talk to her and asks her to tell him the complete truth. Mishti shows him his face in the mirror and tells him how worried he becomes even for the smallest things. She tells him that she got hurt as she was trying to save someone who needed her help in the forest fire. Meanwhile, Abir tells Kunal to do whatever he wants to do and not let Meenakshi control him.

Later, Abir sends jugnu to Mishti’s house with some red balloons. He asks him to release the balloon near Mishti’s balcony. Jugnu lets go of the balloons and they successfully end up at her balcony. Abir asks Jugnu to run away from there before anyone sees him. Jugnu tells him that Mishti is near the balcony so if he runs away she will see him. Abir decides to distract Mishti by sending her a message. He tells Jugnu to be ready as Mishti will soon go inside. He messages her and thanks her for saving his life. Mishti goes to check her phone and sees Abir’s message. Both of them think that Abir could’ve sent her some more words since he’s texting her after two months. Mishti replies to him in one word. Soon Nishant atartles Mishti by coming into her room suddenly. Mishti tells him that Abir is affected. Nishant still doesn’t understand how can she be so sure of it. Meanwhile, Abir sees Nidhi struggling with work. She tells him that Jugnu has taken a leave and she has to do all the work now. Mishti tells Nishant that he will understand what she’s saying once he falls in love. He will realise when he will feel affected too. Nishant wonders why does he feel bad whenever Mishti talks about Abir.

Later, Abir texts Mishti to go to the balcony. She gets excited but he later texts that he accidentally sent the text to her. She still goes to her balcony and sees the balloons. She feels extremely happy and holds the balloons. Meanwhile, Meenakshi asks Kunal to mix alcohol in Nishant’s drink and find out if he and Mishti are in love. She asks him to do so if he wants to regain her trust. Kunal gets perplexed. Later, Kuhu and kunal reach home. He tries to talk to Kuhu but she doesn’t listen. He asks her if Nishant and Mishti are really together. Kuhu tells him that not everyone is a fake couple like them. Everyone begins the celebrations for Mishti’s birthday. She gets overwhelmed by seeing the decorations and thanks Kuhu for it. As they proceed to cut the cake, Nishant asks her to make a wish which he will fulfill. Mishti tells him that he may have already fulfilled her wish. Meanwhile, Jugnu shows Abir a photo of Mishti’s reaction when she saw the balloons. Abir feels very happy and plays garba with him and Yashpal out of joy. Parul notices Abir’s happiness and wards off any evil one on him. Meenakshi sees Abir and understands that Mishti has really returned. Later, Parul tells Abir that Kunal left behind that gift box that he had to take. She asks him to call Kunal outside the house and hand it to him since he would not want to go inside. Meanwhile, Mishti opens everyone’s gift at home. Kunal gets worried as to how he can mix alcohol in someone’s drink. But later as Nishant coughs, Kunal hands him a drink with alcohol mixed in it even though he didn’t want to.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More