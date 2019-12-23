Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 23, 2019 Written Update: Abir saves Kunal from a mishap

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kunal finds out that Meenakshi is not his mother and feels devastated. He drives a bike rashly in frustration and almost falls off a cliff but Abir saves him.

In today’s episode, Mishti reveals to Kunal that Meenakshi was not her mother but Parul is. After she leaves in anger, Kunal internalises what Mishti has said and feels devastated. As Abir drives to meet Kunal and tell him that same truth, Kunal lands up in front of his car. Abir scolds him for jumping in front of the car this way. Kunal asks him if Meenakshi is not his mother and it stuns Abir. Meanwhile, Mishti regrets bringing Nishant here and getting him involved in this matter. She realises how brutal and heartless Meenakshi can be. She also realises that in anger she told Kunal the truth and panics. Abir asks Kunal who told him about this. Kunal thinks Mishti told him this to make him feel bad because she hates him. He tells Abir that Mishti revealed this to him and Abir wonders if Mishti knew the truth all along. When Abir says out loud that how come Mishti knew about this, Kunal’s doubt gets confirmed that Mishti was speaking the truth. He runs away in anger and frustration and gets onto someone’s bike. He drives away rashly and Abir gets into his car to follow him. Mishti tries to call Abir to tell him about what happened but Abir was engaged in chasing Kunal to stop him.

Abir wonders how did Mishti know about this as he causes Kunal and pleads him to stop. Kuhu asks Mishti where Kunal is and she tells her that he left. She asks Kuhu to be with Kunal as he might need him right now but Kuhu tells her that after what Kunal did with Nishant she has no concern left for him. Abir stops his car after vendor falls because of him. As he helps the man, he hears a bike crash ahead. He rushes to see people surrounding a bike and searches for Kunal as he wasn’t near the bike. He hears Kunal’s voice coming from the side and sees him hanging on a branch at the end of a cliff. Abir asks the people to help him find a rope. He extends the rope and climb down the slope to help Kunal. But Kunal refuses to hold Abir’s hand as he is not his brother. Abir asks him to leave the branch and fall if he has ever felt that he hasn’t treated him like his brother. Finally Kunal holds Abir’s hand and comes back on the road safely. Abir slaps Kunal for putting his life in danger by riding the bike so rashly. Kunal hugs him to pacify him. They hold onto each other as they cry. Next morning, Kunal and Abir sit in a park as Abir tells Kunal the entire story. Kunal realises how Meenakshi would see him everyday and remember how Mehul betrayed her. He asks Abir when did he find out about his truth. Abir remembers how Meenakshi had threatened him to break his alliance with Mishti but he doesn’t tell Kunal about it. He tells Kunal that he knew about this since a very long time. He asks him if he had told Mishti about this. Abir tells him that he has no idea how Mishti knows this. He assures Kunal that nothing has changed despite him knowing the truth. Abir hugs Kunal to console him and wonders why did Mishti reveal this truth to Kunal suddenly.

Meanwhile, Mishti wakes up sitting next to Nishant’s bed. Jasmeet comes to check up on him and she gestures her that he’s okay. She sees Nishant sleeping soundly and asks him to promise her that he will never scare the family like this and she would stop calling him Nannu. Nishant wakes up and asks her how will he know that she’s talking to him. Mishti feels overjoyed to see him awake and runs down to call the family. Rajshri and Vishambhar talk about Nishant. Rajshri tells Vishambhar that she has seen Mishti and Nishant get worried and concerned about each other just like they do for each other. Vishambhar agrees that Mishti and Nishant are really old friends. Rajshri tries to say something more about them but Mishti interrupts them to tell them that Nishant has regained consciousness. They see her happiness and go to meet Nishant. Mishti decides to message Abir and ask him to meet her as she needs to apologise for telling Kunal the truth. Meanwhile, Jugnu interrupts Meenakshi’s sitar practice and Meenakshi berates him. Jugnu tells Parul and Meenakshi that Abir and Kunal hadn’t returned home since yesterday. He tells them that Kuhu had informed Ketaki that Nishant’s health isn’t good but she didn’t mention anything about Abir and Kunal. Parul wonders if Abir told Kunal the truth. Meenakshi tries to call Kunal to find out. Meanwhile, Abir and Kunal arrive home. As Kunal sees Meenakshi waiting for them, he remembers the moments he spent with her. He feels differently about their relationship now that he knows his truth.

