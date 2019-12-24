Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 24, 2019 Written Update: Mishti feels bad for Kunal

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti regrets telling Kunal the truth in anger. Later, Abir overhears Mishti and Nishant’s conversation and misunderstands Mishti.

In today’s episode, Kunal and Abir comes home and Kunal requests Abir to not tell anyone that he knows the truth. Meenakshi asks Abir and Kunal where they had been as she was worried when they didn’t come home last night. She asks Kunal if he’s okay and the party went like the way they had expected it to go. Kunal and Abir go inside to rest without talking to Meenakshi much. Meenakshi asks Parul to make Abir and Kunal their favourite milkshakes. Meenakshi wonders why Kunal didn’t tell her about what happened at the party with Nishant. Nishant becomes cheerful again and everyone feels relieved that he’s alright. Abir asks Kunal to go to sleep and not talk to anyone for a while especially with Meenakshi. He tells Kunal that he has to go out for some work and Kunal gets worried if he will return soon. Abir asks Kunal to not think that Meenakshi will oust him out of the house in his absence. Soon Parul comes to the room with their milkshakes but Kunal refuses to have it. Abir asks her to give him the milkshake later. Meanwhile, Nishant asks her what happened to her plan to meet Abir. She tells him that he fell unconscious so she had to cancel her plan. Mishti sees that Abir hasn’t even seen her message yet and worries if Kunal is alright.

She goes to ask Kuhu about Kunal but Kuhu sees that Mishti is defending Kunal ever since he spiked Nishant’s drink. Mishti tells Kuhu that she needs to be with Kunal right now. Kuhu tells Mishti that she should be angrier at Kunal. Mishti tells her that there’s no point fighting with him since Nishant is fine right now. Kuhu asks Mishti if she has stopped loving Abir. Mishti asks her if she has ever asked her if she still loves Kunal despite all that happened. Mishti goes outside and talks to Lord Krishna. She regrets hurting Kunal intentionally. Suddenly, something shines in her eye and when she goes to see what the object is she finds her necklace that Abir had snatched and thrown in the lake. She feels overjoyed looking at it because it implies that Abir brought it out of the lake for her. Abir wonders why did Mishti tell Kunal about the truth because she never uses any information to hurt others.

Later, Parul sees Kunal feeling unsteady in his sleep and goes inside his room quietly. She sees the wound on his arm and feels terrible. As she goes to caress Kunal out of affection, Kunal begins to talk in his sleep. He says that she cannot be his mother because he is Meenakshi’s son and Abir is his brother. Parul feels heartbroken as she hears him in denial of the truth. She feels sad about the fact that she cannot even caress Kunal in his sleep because he hates her so much. Later, Nishant sees Mishti leaving and asks her where she is going. She tells him that she has to apologise to Abir about what she did yesterday. She tells Nishant that Kunal had spiked his drink because Meenakshi had asked him to do so. Nishant gets shocked to hear this. She tells him that now Meenakshi has begun to hurt her loved ones and she will never let that happen. She tells him how important he is for her and Nishant feels special. Abir wonders what would’ve been Mishti’s reason for her to tell the truth to Kunal. Mishti tells Nishant that in anger she hurt Kunal. Nishant tells Mishti that Kunal is not a child that he will unconditionally follow whatever Meenakshi asks him to do. Abir decides to go near Mishti’s house as she hadn’t yet come to meet him. Mishti tells Nishant that he’s very important to her and she won't let Meenakshi attack him this way. She tells him that she cannot let Kunal get in between them. She explains how Kunal has always been against her and insulted her every time. Abir overhears their conversation as he reaches the gate. He hears Mishti tell Nishant that whatever happened with Kunal was something that he deserved when in fact Mishti was rhetorically asking the question. He leaves before hearing Mishti further when she says that Kunal didn’t deserve this pain. Mishti tells Nishant that there is no justification for what she has done to Kunal. Abir misunderstands Mishti and thinks that she feels Kunal deserves the pain.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More