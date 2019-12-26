Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 26, 2019 Written Update: Nishant claims Mishti to be his girlfriend

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nishant tells Vishambhar that he and Mishti like each other. Mishti and Abir’s differences get deepened as he overhears this through Mishti’s accidental call.

In today’s episode, Mishti regrets coming back to make Abir jealous as she hurt Vishambhar in the process. Nishant tries to cheer her up and tells her that everything is going to be fine. Meanwhile, Abir makes noodles for Kunal and tries to make him happy. He feeds him some and Kunal hugs Abir and cries. Meenakshi sees them and remembers how when she first brought Kunal home, Abir had told her that he would protect him from everything. Meanwhile, the family gets tensed as Vishambhar asks them to not talk to Mishti. They all wonder what is going on between Nishant and Mishti ans Jasmeet refuses to accept that Nishant is in a relationship with Mishti. Mishti arrives there and tells the family that it’s her responsibility to give them all their answers. She apologises to everyone. Vishambhar asks her if she still loves Abir.

Abir goes to talk to Kuhu. She tells him that he needn’t apologise to her because he was right. It was important to listen to his side before she could talk about hers. He asks her if everything at her house is fine. She tells him that she will call and find out. Meenakshi overhears their conversation and Abir tells Kuhu that he doesn’t want to know about it. Shaurya tells Vishambhar that after what Abir did with Mishti is it unlikely that she still loves him. Nishant comes downstairs and interrupts everyone. He tells Vishambhar that all of this is his fault because he began business with Abir without knowing that he’s the same Abir who broke up with Mishti. By the time he found out it was too late because they had signed contracts. Mishti accidentally calls Abir as her phone was in her hand. Abir reluctantly picks up the call and hears Vishambhar as he asks Mishti if she and Nishant like each other. Before Mishti could deny it, Nishant tells Vishambhar that they do like each other. Abir hears this and feels even more heartbroken.

Everyone gets shocked to hear this. Later, Abir approaches Meenakshi and tells her that she cannot threaten him anymore because Kunal knows the truth. He tells her that he will now marry Mishti and she cannot do anything to stop him. Meenakshi realises that she was just imagining the scenario. But she gets determined to not let Abir go back to Mishti. Mishti and Abir both go out for cycling. Mishti wonders why did Nishant complicate everything. She wishes to justify to Abir that she never intended to hurt Kunal. As Abir and Mishti were about to cross paths, Nishant stops Mishti. Abir notices them from afar and rides away. Nishant tells Mishti that she’s very special and he cannot see her suffering for Abir everyday. Mishti explains him that she has to fight for her love because Abir would’ve done the same. Nishant asks her how long will she keep fighting because even Abir has changed and is no longer the person she had fallen in love with. He tells her that if she wants to continue this fight then she will have do it alone because he cannot see her suffering pointlessly. Abir thinks to himself that Mishti had loved him as equally as he loves her but he broke her heart so now she broke his or what he had done. Vishambhar sits in a park and recollects those days when he used to bring Mishti to okay there. He had given her the freedom of choosing her friends and taking her decisions independently. Suddenly, Meenakshi comes there and approaches Vishambhar. She tells him that they should finally fix the alliance. Vishambhar gets confused as to what she’s saying. Meenakshi clarifies that she’s talking about Abir and Mishti’s marriage. She tells him that she knows they were together on the offsite. Vishambhar asks her to stop before accusing their family of anything. Meenakshi tells him that she isn’t accusing anyone. She says that she knows Abir is very adamant on getting what he wants. But she also tells him that Mishti can become Abir’s wife but she can never become her daughter-in-law.

