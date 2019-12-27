Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 27, 2019 Written Update: Vishambhar baffles Nishant with his question

Today in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nishant avoids answering his family directly about his and Mishti’s relationship. Meanwhile, Mishti sneaks into Abir’s room to meet him.

In today’s episode, Meenakshi tells Vishambhar that Mishti can become Abir’s wife but she can never become her daughter-in-law. She tells him that Mishti tried to create differences between Abir and Kunal and she will have to pay for it one day. She tells him that once she comes into her house as her daughter-in-law that day she will realise what a mother-in-law is like. Vishambhar gets worried about what Meenakshi said and goes home. On his way, he gets so stressed and lost in thoughts that he doesn’t realise he’s waking in the middle of the road. Abir sees him and sees the car honking behind him. He runs to get Vishambhar out of the way of the car but someone else helps him first. People make him sit down. Abir buys a bottle of water and asks a child to give it to Vishambhar. He doesn’t approach Vishambhar because of the awkwardness. At home, Rajshri and Varsha try to calm Jasmeet down as she gets tensed about Nishant and Mishti’s relationship. Nishant comes back and joins them in their discussion. They ask him to clarify if Mishti is his girlfriend. Nishant twists his words and avoids their question by telling that Mishti is his best friend. Meanwhile, Mishti sneaks into the Rajvansh Sadan wearing Jugnu’s clothes. She hides her face with a sack of clothes and Kuhu approaches her to ask her where Kunal is. Kuhu sees Kunal on the balcony and goes to meet him.

Nishant tries to divert the conversation but Rajshri asks him to tell them what is in his heart. Nishant tells them that Mishti is very special for him and he cannot see her suffer everyday. Vishambhar overhears this. Meanwhile, Mishti realises that Abir is not in his room. But she sees the origami birds that she had made still in his room and realises that he still loves her. Rajshri calls Mishti and asks her to come back home immediately as she needs to talk. Mishti sneaks out of the room and cautiously hides behind pillars to escape. Abir senses somehting as he stands in the compound but Parul approaches him to talk about Kunal. Abir assures her that he will not let Kunal breakdown and will make him happy again. Mishti climbs down the stairs and quickly leaves through the gate. Jugnu comes running to Abir and Parul and tells them that someone stole his uniform again. Abir remembers that Mishti used to do this and as he looks over the gate, he sees a glimpse of someone running away. He runs to the gate but then thinks to himself that Mishti would never come back to him.

Meanwhile, Kuhu goes to console Kunal. He sits down with her as she makes arrangements for a little picnic on the balcony. She tells him that she too remembers the pain she felt when she found out that Varsha is not her biological mother. Kunal relates with her and tells her that her life got destroyed even further when she married him. He asks her if she thinks that whatever is happening with him is a result of the pain he inflicted on her. Kuhu tells him to let that thing go. She tells him that she and Mishti aren’t close but Nishant and Mishti are very close to each other. She makes him understand that because he attacked Nishant, Mishti revealed the truth to him otherwise she would’ve never said anything to him. Meanwhile, Meenakshi orders a golden pot worth 5 lakh rupees urgently from Mitesh. She thinks to herself that she cannot let Mishti come back in Abir’s life. Meanwhile, Nishant plays football while thinking about his and Mishti’s conversation that took place in the morning. Vishambhar comes in between his goal and stops the ball. They both remember the days when Vishambhar used to play with him. Vishambhar asks Nishant if he wants to play word association again. Meanwhile, Yashpal tells the rest of the family the truth that Kunal is Parul’s son. They all get emotional. Meenakshi calls Kunal and Abir downstairs. The entire family makes Kunal feel like a part of them again. Everyone gets emotional and Kunal hugs them. Parul stands afar and watches them but Kunal doesn’t approach her. She cries as Kunal still hates her and everyone asks her to give Kunal some time to come to terms with the truth. While playing the word association game, Nishant almost says Mishti’s name when Vishambhar asks him to associate the word Love with something. Vishambhar asks him to complete the word as Nishant doesn’t fully utter Mishti’s name. Nishant tells him that this word cannot be completed. Vishambhar gets straightforward with Nishant and tells him that he wants to get Mishti married to Abir, to see Nishant’s reaction.

Credits :Pinkvilla

