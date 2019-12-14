Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 16, 2019: Meenakshi to find out about Abir and Mishti

While Mishti (Rhea Sharma) is sure about Abir's (Shaheer Sheikh) love for her, fate has something else in store for them it might seem. After two months, now that Abir is vulnerable once again, it is taking a toll on him. After the accident and his attempt to save Mishti, both of them fall into trouble, waiting for help, having no other way out of the condition they are stuck in.

In the promo ahead, we see how Abir and Mishti are finally rescued as Nishant gets help for them. While we see how Mishti denies leaving Abir's hand, they both come up together and are then in the hospital. While Mishti is lying on the bed, with the drips and oxygen mask, Abir plants a peck on her forehead and just then, Mishti denies leaving his hand once again, and murmurs something, asking him to not leave. While he holds onto her hand and sits, Meenakshi happens to see them.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 13, 2019 Written Update: Nishant saves Abir and Mishti)

What do you think is going to happen next? Will Meenakshi go onto blackmail Abir once again or is this the beginning of Mishti and Abir's bond getting stronger? Keep reading this space to keep a check on what is going on.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More