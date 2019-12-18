Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 18, 2019: Abir to confess his love? Meenakshi digs into NishMish

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Abir and Mishti both think about each other while Meenakshi has her own plans.

In Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, both Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) are going through a lot of feelings, and while they both are lost in their own thoughts, Nishant aka Nannu (Vatsal Sheth) too, begins to develop feelings for Mishti, and he is left wondering why is he not happy seeing Mishti happy on knowing about Abir. He begins to think about her gestures, while Mishti, has no clue about it.

In the promo ahead, we see how both Abir and Mishti are thinking about each other, and while Mishti is sure of the fact that Abir still loves her, Abir too, does not want to hide anything anymore and decides to tell about his feelings to Mishti. Meenakshi, on the other hand, is now trying to find out about Nishant and hence, asks Kunal (Ritvik Arora) to go to a party at Kuhu's and find out whether or not Mishti and Nishant actually share love for each other or not.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke December 17, 2019 Written Update: Nishant begins to feel something for Mishti)

Now, what will happen and will Kunal turn out to be the helper in this love story? What will happen to Kuhu and Kunal when he knows about the truth? Will Abir be able to confess his feelings, or will he have to take a step back once again?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More