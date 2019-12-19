Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 19, 2019: Abir to surprise Mishti, Kunal to find out about Nishant?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Meenakshi is bent on finding out Nishant's truth while Abir tries to tell his feelings to Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) at yet another cross road, and this time around, there is also a third person, Nannu aka Nishant (Vatsal Sheth). After their trip, while Kunal (Ritvik Arora) seems to have fallen further for Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam), Meenakshi is keen on finding out who Nishant really is and whether or not his relationship with Mishti is any true after she gets hands on his name and other details.

In the promo ahead, we see how Meenakshi hands over alcohol to Kunal, and tells him that under the influence of alcohol, one is likely to say the truth, and that obviously leaves Kunal in a dilemma. However, only time will tell what happens. Meanwhile, Abir sends balloons to Mishti, and he is wondering how will she react, and Mishti, on the other hand, seems to be extremely happy on seeing those red balloons by her balcony.

Now, will this be the beginning of the Abir and Mishti coming together, or will Meenakshi spoil things for them once again? Will Kunal be able to find the truth behind Nishant and Mishti's plan? Will Kuhu be able to help Mishti?

Credits :Pinkvilla

