Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 20, 2019: Abir to tell Kunal the truth? Mishti worried for Nishant

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: On one hand Nishant loses consciousness, and on the other, Abir tells her masi to tell the truth to Kunal.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through its own twisted tale as on one hand, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Nishant aka Nannu (Vatsal Sheth) are trying to fool Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) to make him realize his love for Mishti, on the other, Meenakshi is hell-bent on finding out Nishant's truth and hence, she is ready to go to any extents, thereby asking Kunal (Ritvik Arora) to mix alcohol in Nishant's drink at the party.

In the promo ahead, we see Abir telling his maasi that they can still protect Kunal, and to this, she asks him how can that happen. He then suggests that they can do so by simply telling him the truth, and this leaves her in a dilemma. On the other hand, we see Nishant loses consciousness, and gasps for breath, leaving Mishti and others wondering what just happened. Kunal, on the other hand, is left worried too as he sees Nishant struggling.

Now what will happen and will Abir know the truth about Mishti and Nishant's relation? Will Kunal turn out to be his saviour or further spoil things for them? What will happen to Kuhu and Kunal's marriage after this?

Credits :Pinkvilla

