Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 23, 2019: Kunal to question Abir after Mishti tells him the truth

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Kunal will be heartbroken after knowing the truth and go to Abir, asking him questions about that same.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently going through a lot of high voltage events. On one hand, there's Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) trying to rekindle their love, and on the other hand, there is Meenakshi, who is after Mishti, and now, after Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) too. And in an attempt to find out the truth, she does, in fact, go to a rather dangerous extent, asking Kunal to get to know the truth with alcohol.

Things go extremely wrong, leading to Nishant's seizures. However, Mishti comes to know that it was Kunal (Ritvik Arora) who was behind it and goes onto tell him the truth about his mother. In the promo ahead, we see how that comes across as a shock to him and so he asks Abir about the same. Abir is left in shock as he was planning to tell him about it, and just when he is left thinking, Kunal takes the bike and meets with an accident in front of Abir's eyes.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRHPK hits 200: Shaheer Sheikh on Abir 2.0, if he relates to Mishbir's love, friendship with Rhea)

What will happen next? Will Kunal be able to trust Meenakshi, Abir, or his mother? Is this going to be the end of Abir and Mishti's love story that barely started? What do you think will happen when Abir questions Mishti as to why did she tell the truth to Kunal? Well, only time will tell what happens next, because there sure is a storm about hit their lives.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More