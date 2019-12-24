Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 24, 2019: Abir to develop negative feelings for Mishti?

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fans had a nice reason to rejoice as Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) could be seen coming closer. However, it turns out that happy endings do not come so easy, and there comes a roadblock in their way as on one hand, Mishti has told Kunal (Ritvik Arora) the truth about her mother, Parul, and on the other, there is Abir, who has no idea why did Mishti do this, and how does she know about it.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mishti and Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) talk about what happened to Kunal, and Mishti is constantly telling him that he got what he deserved and that it is only good that he knows the truth. However, what she does not know is Abir hears her talking to him, and this of course, is going to be the beginning of another misunderstanding. As could be seen, Abir is furious, however, he decides to not speak up for that moment.

Now, will this be the reason for distance growing between the two, sure, yes? What will happen when Mishti comes to know that her conversation with Nishant was heard by Abir and that now he blames her for what he had to go through? Only time will tell. Until then, keep reading this space for further updates.

