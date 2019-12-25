Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 25, 2019: Abir asks Mishti to stay away from him

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Mishti and Abir's budding romance seems to have hit another rough patch.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has had everyone at the edge of their seats, waiting for Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir's (Shaheer Sheikh) love story to proceed further, and in the happily ever after zone. However, something or the other keeps happening and it only gets worse. However, this time, it will be about a much bigger issue, leaving us all wondering as to what is going to be the result of this angry Abir after all. We have seen how Mishti has told the truth to Kunal (Ritvik Arora) when he spikes Nishant's (Vatsal Sheth) drink on Meenakshi's instructions, and now, it'll all come back to Mishti in a rather shocking way.

In the promo ahead, we see Abir telling Mishti that he never thought she could be this person, in fact, he goes to the extent of telling her that he hates the fact that he loves her at all. Abir is heartbroken, and while Mishti looks at him in shock, Abir asks her to stay away from him and his family and saying that, he walks away. Also standing along Mishti, are Nishant and Kuhu, who are left in equal shock.

What will happen next? Is this going to be the end of MishBir for the second time? Will they have to get back on the journey to rekindle their love all over again? Will Mishti decide to give up this time, or will she continue her fight as she once said?

Credits :Pinkvilla

