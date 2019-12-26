Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 26, 2019: Abir confronts Meenakshi about Kunal and Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Things seem to be getting out of hand for Mishti, while Abir is having his own thoughts.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through a roller coaster ride with everyone fighting their own struggles, however, amidst all of this, it is only Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) who have to bear the brunt of others' doings. And so, it has come upon them yet again, the onus of what they can't help, and also, the things that other people seem to have done that are wrong.

In the promo ahead, we see how after the entire drama, Abir finally goes up to Meenakshi and tells her that now, she cannot throw Kunal (Ritvik Arora) out of the house as he knows the truth, and in fact, he also tells her that she cannot stop Mishti from coming to the house either. Cut to, we see Meenakshi talking to Mishti's bade papa and telling her that she might become Abir's wife, but will never be able to become their daughter in law, leaving him aghast.

Well, why did Abir say what he did about Mishti? Does he know something now that he did not earlier? What will Mr. Maheshwari do after hearing what Meenakshi told him? What is going to be the fate of Mishti and Abir's love story this time?

Credits :Pinkvilla

