Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 27, 2019: Mishti sneaks into Abir's room

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Mishti sneaks into Abir's house, but why does she do so?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through a lot of ups and downs, and well, it looks like a lot more is yet to follow because now, a new twist has come in the lives of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma). Yes, as we have seen, Abir wants Mishti to stay away from him and his family because she was the one who told Kunal the truth about his mother, and now, he is heartbroken.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mishti gets into Abir's house and to his room, trying to get a good look at something. And once she is there, looks like she finds the truth that Abir does love her after all, leaving her ecstatic with joy. And while she tries to get out, Abir seems to be just around, and while she is hiding, he looks up to the verandah, but will he find her sitting there? Who knows?

It is going to be an interesting journey ahead, and with the reports about Mishti and Nishant's marriage, what do you think will happen to this love story that is? Well, only time will tell. Until then, keep reading this space to stay updated.

Credits :Pinkvilla

