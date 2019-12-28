Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview December 30, 2019: Mishti to marry Nishant?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Mishti's bade papa asks her to consider friendship after having lost to love as he asks her to marry Nishant.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) at a difficult crossroad, and now, they are both left hurting. After how things went about during the party and Mishti having told Kunal the truth about his mother, Abir is heartbroken, however, hearing her conversation with Nishant (Vatsal sheth) talking about Kunal only adds more to his pain and so he decides to take a drastic step.

Now, in the promo ahead, we see how Vishambhar aka Bade papa catches Nishant in his element and in fact, goes on to ask him to marry Mishti. While this does leave him in shock, he also asks Mishti to give friendship a chance after losing her heart to love. This has left Mishti shocked just as much and she ends up hurting herself with the pendent, and just then, Abir too, seems to have gotten hurt.

Will Mishti say yes to Nishant despite knowing that Abir loves her? Will she have to give into her bade papa's wish for the love and respect she has for him or is she going to fight this? How will Abir react on knowing about it? Well, only time will tell how things turn out between the two, and if Mishti's equation with Nishant will help Abir realize the mistake that he is about to make.

Credits :Pinkvilla

