Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 10, 2020: Abir saves Mishti from a major mishap

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Amidst Mishti and Abir's reunion, it looks like the former might be in trouble.

Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) have finally managed to come together in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, however, there are obstacles that they can't seem to get rid of and there's going to be another one ahead. On one hand, there is Abir, who does not seem to trust Meenakshi, and on the other, there is a lot of drama that seems to continue at the Maheshwari house given how things went down with Nishant (Vatsal Sheth).

The festivities began with Meenakshi giving Mishti the shagun, which, however, Abir asks her not to and hence, Parul does it for her. Now, in the promo ahead, we see how everyone is in a celebratory mood and Kuhu and company dance their way out while Abir and Kunal have everyone join in. While everyone is dancing their way out, the chandelier right above Abir and Mishti seems to have gotten lose and while Vishambhar looks out and Abir saves Mishti just in time.

Now, what will happen after all of this goes about? Will Abir end up blaming Meenakshi for this as well or will things sort out in the near future? How will their marriage come through, or will it at all?

