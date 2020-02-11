Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 11, 2020: Kuhu calls out Mishti for returning to Abir after Nishant

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Kuhu is hurt after Kunal forgets about her yet again and ends up venting out at Mishti instead.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are currently enjoying the happy phase that has come in Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) life right now, however, everything comes with a pinch of salt and this happens to be no different. Right now, Abir and Mishti are enjoying the wedding festivities that seem to have kickstarted in full swing but does anything ever happen without any drama when it comes to Abir and Mishti? Well, of course not.

We saw already how the chandelier falls off in the case of a major accident, however, Abir gets angry and wonders if Meenakshi is behind this as well. The truth comes out eventually, and along with this, there is Kuhu on the other hand, who is angry at Kunal for not having spoken to her about what he wanted to. In the promo ahead, we see how Kuhu goes upto Mishti and calls her out for shifting between Mishti 2.0 and her original self when she finds her with the court's notice. She also goes on to tell her how she has always wanted to get her out of her life after all.

Well, with this, will the two of them go back to having a sour relationship as earlier? Is Kuhu going to cause trouble in Mishti and Abir's life when things don't work out her way? What do you think will happen this time around?

Credits :Pinkvilla

