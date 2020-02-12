Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 12, 2020: Meenakshi to name Mishti the owner of Rajvansh property

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Mishti and Abir's soon to happen marriage is about to bring a lot of changes in the Rajvansh house.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are looking forward to get Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) married and one can only wait until the happy times come ahead. Meanwhile, a lot is happening before the wedding now that the festivities seem to have kicked in. For starters, Meenakshi is making every attempt at keeping Abir happy while Kuhu seems to be losing her calm with all that has been happening, including the feelings for Kunal.

Now that everyone is busy with Mishti, Kunal too seems to have forgotten all about the big day along with Mishti and Abir's big day. Now, in the promo ahead, we see how Kuhu feels left out as everyone welcomes Mishti into the family and in fact, Nanu calls her their special daughter-in-law. She feels even worse when she is asked to click their photos instead of being a part of them. Meanwhile, Meenakshi has something else planned as she decides to name the Rajvansh property in Mishti's name, probably in an attempt to win Abir's trust.

Well, what do you think is going to happen and will Meenakshi be able to win back Abir's trust? How will Kuhu keep up with everything that is happening? Will she do everything just as planned or will she turn the villain in Abir and Mishti's story?

