Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 3, 2020: Abir and Mishti find their way to each other

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Abir and Mishti manage to find their way to each other, but will their families let them be together in this?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently going through high voltage drama with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) life having turned into a roller coaster ride. Both Abir and Mishti seem to always get away from each other, or often, their families pull them apart from one reason or the other. But now, it looks like Mishti's badi maa cannot see her unhappy anymore and so, she asks her to go away.

However, with everyone on the search for both of them, we see in the promo, how Mishti is on a lookout for Abir and Abir on the lookout for her. As she drives by on her scooter, she gets a feeling that Abir is around and so, she stops by at a temple where she also finds the ambulance he was riding. She keeps calling his name out until she hears her own name and turns around to see Abir. Both of them hug each other but just then, their families arrive and they are left shocked.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 31, 2020: Mishti searches for Abir)

What do you think is going to happen next and how will these two find their way out of hear? Will they finally put each other first and their families next or is this going to be another battle between love and family?

Credits :Pinkvilla

