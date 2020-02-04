Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 4, 2020: Meenakshi to approve of Abir and Mishti's wedding?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: On one hand, there is Mishti's dilemma, and on the other, there is Abir and his mother.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) at a difficult juncture once again. Both of them have always been about family and constant sacrifices for someone or the other eventually caused a lot of harm to their relationship. However, Mishti and Abir, both have now realized their love for each other and so, they have now stood up before their family, thereby choosing each other.

However, turns out there are obstacles that they have to fight before finally becoming one. In the promo ahead, we see how in a rather surprising turn of events, Meenakshi actually asks for Mishti's hand for Abir and her marriage. On the other hand, Mishti's bade papa warns her about getting married in that family once again, and Abir happens to hear this conversation, and all over again, both of them are left wondering about their decision ahead.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, 3 February, 2020: Mishti confesses her love for Abir)

What do you think is going to happen? Is there a twist that awaits the two of them and their families? Will Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) let go of this or will he decide to join hands with Meenakshi once again and plot something to keep Abir and Mishti away? Is there ever going to be a happy ending for the two?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More