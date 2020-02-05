Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 5, 2020: Mishti and Abir's families to be trouble for their union?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has finally witnessed the reunion of sorts of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma), however, there are still external forces that might or might not work out in their favour. Now that Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) has spoken the truth about the accident, everyone knows just about everything that is necessary and with the love confession that happened and the truth that has come out, it might or might not lead to the best.

In the promo ahead, we see how Meenakshi tells Abir that she needs to tell him a truth, but what is it or about what, we don't know just yet. Who knows it might be yet another of her plan to manipulate Abir into believing something. On the other, there is Jasmeet, who speaks to Varsha about Mishti dividing the house and also highlighting how if she gets married to Abir, she will become Kuhu's sister-in-law as well and says that wherever she goes, she does cause people's separations while Mishti overhears.

What will Mishti do after hearing this and what is it that Meenakshi will tell Abir? Will these things become a barrier to their marriage once again? Is there going to be a marriage in the first place with people still opposing it?

Credits :Pinkvilla

