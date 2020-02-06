Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 6, 2020: Abir does the unthinkable ahead of wedding with Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Despite everything that Meenakshi told Abir, it looks like he isn't convinced just enough.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is about to witness the happy reunion of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and for that, both of them can't stop smiling. However, Mishti's bade papa is skeptical about her becoming a daughter-in-law in that house and this does affect Abir. Abir has a conversation with Meenakshi about her wanting to have a second chance and while she even goes on to fix a date for marriage, the unexpected happens.

In the promo ahead, we see how both the families meet each other to finally take things forward and zero down on a date for the marriage. In a rather surprising turn of events, Meenakshi also greets Mishti and in fact, gives her a tray of items as a part of shagun. However, what comes across as a huge shock to all of us is the fact that Abir goes on to tell Meenakshi how he does not want her to be a part of any of the wedding festivities, and that obviously leaves Mishti in shock as well.

What do you think will happen next and how will this affect the wedding festivities? Will Abir and Mishti come together this one time or is there going to be some more drama and yet another barrier in their union?

Credits :Pinkvilla

