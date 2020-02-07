Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview February 7, 2020: Abir doubts Meenakshi yet again

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Even though Abir and Mishti are all set to get married, he isn't ready to believe that Meenakshi is ready and happy for this marriage.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is finally going to see the happy phase in the lives of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) given that both their families have had to give in to their marriage despite all that has happened. We see how Meenakshi is doing her best to do get the best for Abir and is also being considerate about it. On the other hand, Abir's doubts about her don't seem to go away despite her nod of approval for this marriage.

In a shocking turn of events, we saw how Abir asks Meenakshi to not be a part of the festivities and while she obliges with the same, it looks like Abir won't stop at that. In the promo ahead, we see how everyone is having a gala time during the celebrations while Meenakshi is on call and Abir hears her, and because of that, he alleges that she is back to planning and plotting against their marriage, not giving her a chance to speak. He also warns her that he will always be standing up against her and Mishti is not the only one in it.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 6, 2020: Abir shocks everyone)

Will Meenakshi go the extra mile to make Abir believe her or will she ultimately prove her wrong given her dislike for Mishti? Well, for now, time is going to be the best judge of what is going to happen since this is a crucial phase in their lives.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More