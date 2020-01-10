Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 10, 2020: Abir on to winning Mishti back?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Abir is keen on finding his way back to Mishti while she knows nothing about it.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently at a rather critical juncture and things from here can only go two ways, right, or completely wrong. Now, it is upon Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) to manage and bring his love story onto the right path, or he might lose his love, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) forever. But things seem difficult at this moment as she is all set to marry Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) soon and her roka is on the very next day.

In the promo ahead, we will see how Abir's grandfather, who has always been in his support, asks him if he still loves Mishti, and on constant poking, he admits to loving her. We also see in the promo how both Abir and Mishti are of a different opinion about the morning that is to come. While Abir feels that the next morning will bring him closer to Mishti, Mishti feels that the new morning will put an end to her love for Abir.

However, which of their narratives will turn out to be true and how will Abir win Mishti back? Is this going to be a battle for Abir along, or will he find some support in the form of his family? Will Mishti agree to forgive Abir if things work out?

