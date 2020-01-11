Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 13, 2020: Abir to invade Mishti and Nishant's roka?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview"

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed some huge revelations and now that Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) know the entire story of truth, looks like they are onto something big, because that is what happens when two brothers untie, isn't it? Abir and Kunal are now all set to bring Mishti back in Abir's life because she deserves it, and well, Abir deserves the love too as they have now come to a conclusion.

In the promo ahead, we will witness how while Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) roka ceremony is happening, the entire family will be surprised to see Abir along with the band that comes along to play at the occasion. The one who is most shocked is obviously, Mishti herself, and everyone else is left gawking at Abir with a complete sense of shock and surprise. He must have got some plan, right?

Abir has decided to take the surprise route once again, and often, it has not gone very well with the family and other members, but will this time be different? Will Abir and Mishti be back together or will Mishti make the choice this time and choose Nishant for choosing her?

Credits :Pinkvilla

