Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 14, 2020: Kuhu tells Abir the truth about Mishti and Nishant

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will see Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) struggle in their lives once again, all because of the love they have for each other. On one hand, Abir finally knows the truth and is aware of the entire picture, on the other, Mishti has now developed her set of misunderstandings thereby only adding to the problem that they are all currently stuck in.

In the promo ahead, we will see what we thought we are all in for, now that Mishti has made the decision. Mishti knows she has to be strong, for herself, and Abir, and so, we will see her try to hurt Abir once again, and once again, it will be Nishant at the other end. When Nishant asks Mishti if she wants Abir to be a part of the function, she outright denies and in fact tells him that she does not want him anywhere. Meanwhile, Kunal and Kuhu have an argument over their own brothers, with Abir on one hand and Nishant on the other. During this conversation, when Kunal questions Kuhu if she can't see how much he loves her, and so, Kuhu says that even Nishant loves her despite knowing she does not love him, and this, leaves Abir thinking.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 13, 2020: Abir wants to rectify his mistake)

Will Abit take advantage of this information and decide to do something about it or will it be too late for things to go back to normal?

Credits :Pinkvilla

