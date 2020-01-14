Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 15, 2020: Abir to leave Mishti waiting for her?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Just when fans think that they might be in for good news, turns out, something else will become a barrier for Mishti and Abir.

Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) have had to deal with multiple roadblocks in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and while right now, things don't seem to be getting better since Mishti has said yes to getting married to Nishant (Vatsal Sheth). In the episode yesterday, we already saw how Abir's visit to Maheshwari's house has already created an issue, but, he ultimately manages to convince Kuhu to help her win Mishti back.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kuhu brings Mishti out and while she obviously does not know what is happening, she manages to guess it right, and asks her if Abir is going to come here. Kuhu does not say anything but she still figures out. However, Abir gets stuck at home when the police visit the house and they ask everyone to assemble. Turns out, the police is there to arrest Parul aka Kunal's mother, but why? While Abir is left in shock, Mishti is left waiting there.

Is this going to be yet another delay in their reunion? Will Mishti be able to forgive Abir for not meeting up with his promise, or is he going to find a way out this one time and manage to win his Angry chorni back? Keep reading this space for further updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

