Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 16, 2020: Mishti waits, Meenakshi has another condition for Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Both Abir and Mishti seem to be determined in keeping their own terms.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are back to rooting for Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) since the latter has decided to get married to Nishant (Vatsal Sheth). However, things have been rather topsy turvy between Abir and Mishti, and now that Abir knows the whole truth, it seems to be too late to give in. However, Kuhu still makes an attempt to set things straight, but trouble seeps in.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mishti is too stubborn about meeting Abir anymore as she has waited enough for him. While that is happening on one hand, on the other, Abir has come to a crossroad yet again because of his mother Meenakshi. This time around, Meenakshi has gotten Parul arrested and now, she has put yet another condition before him, saying that she has found a girl for Abir and he has to marry her the very same evening and says that she will let Parul rot in jail if he does not listen to her.

Now, what will happen next and will Abir be able to make it in time like every hero ever or are things going to be different for these? What do you think is going to happen ahead and how will things shape up? Drop your comments below.

