Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 20, 2020: Abir asks Nishant to not marry Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: In the episode ahead, we will see how Abir and Nishant will come face to face once again.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans have waited long enough for Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) to finally come around. However, just like always, the two are not left with any choice when on one hand, Meenakshi has put a condition before Abir, and on the other, in the spur of the moment, Mishti has agreed to marry Nishant, and now that she does not want to hurt him and her family, she is too stubborn on not listening to Abir.

In the promo ahead, we see how Nishant and Abir meet each other where the former tells him that he does not understand poetic language or when he is told things round and round and so, he asks him to tell him straight up what he wants to. And so, Abir decides to do exactly that as he tells him that he should not marry Mishti, leaving him in shock, and well, the audiences too, because c'mon, who would have thought he would say this?

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview, January 16, 2020: Mishti waits, Meenakshi has another condition for Abir)

Now, how will things proceed further and will Abir come to a crossroad once again because of Meenakshi, or will he have to give in for the sake of his maasi? Only time will tell the decision he takes, not just for himself, but also for the ones that are close to him and he cares about.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More