Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 21, 2020: Abir and Nishant to fight over Mishti?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Abir and Nishant seem to have gotten into a fight over Mishti with the ongoing events.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought the lives of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) to yet another crossroad. Now that the two have made their own decisions, there still seems to be a lot of fighting for both of them to do. Now that Abir has managed to save Parul and get her out of the jail, he has more struggles ahead of him, one that both his and Mishti's families will put before him and he will have to deal with them alone.

We have already seen how Abir asks Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) to not marry Mishti and the two get into an argument over the same. And now, if that is now enough, in the promo ahead, we will see how Nishant calls Abir up to invite him for the Mehendi ceremony and this, in turn, happens to be what marks the beginning of the challenge between the two. Abir is adamant about winning Mishti over for he has realized his mistakes now while Mishti now, has very little she can do to change the situation.

Will Abir succeed in making Mishti realize his love for her or will this mark the end of their love story? Will Mishti be able to marry Nishant and be true to that relationship? Will Nishant change his mind and help Mishti get back to Abir once again?

