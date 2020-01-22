Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 22, 2020: Mishti to make the final choice between Abir and Nishant

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: During Nishant and Mishti's mehendi ceremony, Abir will put the latter in a tough spot once again.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through a rather tumultuous track given Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) marriage and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) trying to stop that from happening. A lot has happened over the last few days and while the show has everyone hoping and waiting for the reunion to happen, it looks like there's still a lot of time for that to happen given the ongoing incidents.

Now, in the promo ahead, we will see how things turn more intense between Abir and Nishant when Abir happens to come to the mehendi ceremony and while his intention was to save the people from the fire, and well, it only seems to have angered everyone in the house, especially Vishambhar as he is forced to ask Mishti to make the choice now. For the one final time, we see how he asks Mishti to make the choice once and for all, and while we see she takes Abir's name, we can't help but wonder what actually happens and how things turn out.

What do you think will now happen? Will Abir fail to win the challenge against Nishant? Do you think he will give up so easily and let go or does he have something bigger planned to win Mishti back? Will Nishant be able to win Mishti over Abir?

Credits :Pinkvilla

