Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 24, 2020: Abir and Mishti to reunite?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: It looks like Abir and Mishti are going to find their way to each other after all.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been witnessing a lot of drama and while Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) love story seems to not get the perfect end, it still does have a lot of heart left in it, courtesy, Abir's consistent efforts to save his relationship with her. We saw how Abir has finally spoken the truth before Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) and now, it looks like all of this might lead to a change of heart since up until now, Mishti barely knew anything about it.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mishti comes running to find Abir and while she shouts out his name, frantically looking out for him, he comes right in front of her, and spreads his arm to hug her. She goes running to him and hugs him tight while Abir tells her that no matter what she does and no matter what she decides to do, he will continue to love her no matter what. Meanwhile, Nishant looks over at the two of them.

What do you think is going to happen after all? Is this going to be a mere dream or is this Nishant trying to make things right for Mishti for the sake of their friendship and his love? Is this going to be the story of their happy ending or do they still have battles to fight, together?

Credits :Pinkvilla

