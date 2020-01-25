Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 27, 2020: Nishant & Meenakshi to team up against Mishti and Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Meenakshi and Nishant are both hell bent on stopping Abir and Mishti from coming together.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently going through a rather tumultuous journey given that both Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) fighting their own emotional battles. Given how many people are against both of them coming together, and now that Mishti does know the truth, she is having second thoughts about her marriage to Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) but well, it still seems to be a complicated decision ahead.

In the promo ahead, we will see another twist come about, one that wasn't quite expected. We see how not finding any way out to beat Abir and keep him away from Mishti, Nishant decides to team up with Meenakshi instead and in fact, both of them are seen talking about how they both want to find a way out to keep the two of them away after all. We also see how Abir apologizes to Mishti once again, while Nishant and Meenakshi plan their thing.

What do you think is going to happen when Meenakshi and Nishant come together to keep Abir and Mishti away? Do you think they'll succeed and keep both of them apart or will Abir and Mishti's love win over once again?

