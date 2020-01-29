Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 29, 2020: Abir hits Nishant for lying to Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Abir is onto something now that Nishant has created some drama, and well, it looks like he has found out the truth after all.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) at crossroads all over again, but this time, things seem to be complicated than ever. With Nishant (Vatsal Sheth) having resorted to his own means and teamed up with Meenakshi, what lays ahead of Abir is a tough fight. However, he seems to be adamant about winning Mishti over since she is the love of his life.

Now, we have already seen how Nishant created a scene during the functions, forcing Mishti to choose Nishant over Abir. However, in the promo ahead, we see how Abir is angry and calls Mishti to inform her about Nishant's lie, however, he stops Abir from saying so which angers Abir further. When Nishant asks Abir to stay away from him and Mishti, he hits him and warns him that he will make sure Mishti knows the truth no matter what.

Will all of Abir efforts backfire on him, or will Mishti believe him? What will happen when she finds out what Nishant did, the one she calls her best friend? What is going to happen and how is all of this going to end?

Credits :Pinkvilla

