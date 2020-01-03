Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 6, 2020: Abir asks Mishti to go away

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Mishti is heartbroken as Abir asks her to go away despite having read the letter.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has brought Mishti (Rhea Sharma) at a crossroad as far as her relationship with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) is concerned. However, things aren't in place due to Meenakshi's interference and her attempt to keep Mishti at bay. Things will only turn difficult for the two, especially Mishti, as she will fail to convince Abir about her love for him, however, the next episode next week will witness major drama ahed.

In the promo ahead, we see how Abir goes to Mishti and folds his hands before her, telling her that he cannot bear the pain anymore and asks her to leave. Mishti tells him to shut up and asks him if he read her letter or not. To that, he takes out the letter from his pocket, tears it into pieces, and throws it away in anger. This leaves Mishti devastated, and she is left wondering as to what is going on in the first place.

(ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh makes our hearts skip a beat with his shirtless pictures; Check it out)

Will Abir realize what he is doing is wrong and that he is the one who is at fault? Only time will tell what will follow ahead and if Mishti and Abir will ever get a happy ending or is their relationship going to witness some more struggle ahead.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More