Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 7, 2020: Abir and Mishti come face to face once again

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Things are about to get worse for both Abir and Mishti as they come face to face yet again.

Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) are having a tough time keeping up with their feelings as Mishti has now decided to marry Nishant (Vatsal Sheth). However, a lot of drama has followed her into this relationship too, but Nishant's mother eventually comes around. Meanwhile, Abir is yet to know about this devastating truth, but when he does, and when he sees Mishti, a lot happens, and a lot is said in the rage of the moment.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kunal asks Abir if he still loves Mishti, and he outright says no. Mishti happens to hear the same and she also hears him tell Kunal that he did not even know that the function is happening at the Maheshwari house. On the other hand, Abi's maasi happens to find out a letter that is torn into pieces, and she is left shocked about the same. It does not stop there, Mishti also goes on to tell Abir that she does not want him there at the function, and asks him to leave.

What do you think is going to happen? Will Mishti get married to Nishant or does she have some more fight left in her to win over Abir? How will Abir deal with this heartbreak all over again? Will he blame Mishti for what happens or will he find out the truth about his own mother?

