Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 8, 2020: Abir to apologize to Mishti after knowing the truth?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Now that Abir knows the truth from Kuhu, will he be able to win Mishti back?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans have been waiting for the big twist where Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) finally comes to know about Kunal spiking Nishant's (Vatsal Sheth) drink so that they can both be back together. However, with the current track, Nishant and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) are just one step away from being engaged, and while Kuhu tries to talk things out with Nishant, there is Abir and Mishti on the other, who are both trying to put a strong front just for the sake of it.

In the promo ahead, we will see how Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) tells the truth about Kunal spiking Nishant's drink to Abir, and that will leave him wondering if he actually ended up misunderstanding Mishti. Kuhu is left in tears as she tells Abir how both the brothers are after her family's happiness. Cut to, we see Abir talking about love to Mishti at her house, but is it a dream sequence, or has reality struck Abir hard?

Nothing has come easy for Mishti and Abir all this while, and just when they thought their happiness is right here, Meenakshi turned the villain of their love story. Now that Abir knows the truth, will he be able to stop Mishti and Nishant's roka? Or will it all be too late to do something?

Credits :Pinkvilla

