Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview January 9, 2020: Abir to blame Kunal for his breakup with Mishti?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Preview: Looks like Abir will have to find out the truth the hard way after all, but will it be too late?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is about to witness a major high voltage moment as Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) has found out about the night that lead to Mishti (Rhea Sharma) telling the truth to Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and well, it will definitely not go down well with him because he will lose his calm and is left wondering if he misunderstood Mishti in the first place. Well, he will thereon make the confrontation, and it will not turn out to be a pretty sight to look at.

In the promo ahead, we see how Abir is mad at Kunal after knowing the truth about him spiking Nishant's drink. He goes on to reveal the truth before everyone, leaving Parul in shock, while Meenakshi decides to not say anything. Just then, he also happens to find a burnt piece of paper from the letter that Mishti had given for him, and he finds how it has 'Tumhari Mishti' written on it, leaving him in some more shock.

Is Abir going to manage to get Mishti back or will it be too late for him to go after Mishti? What will happen when Nishant comes to know about all of this and will he heartbroken or will he choose his friendship with Mishti over his love for her?

Credits :Pinkvilla

